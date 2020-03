STOCKHOLM, March 26 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Telia Company said on Thursday it no longer expected to reach its 2020 forecast for core earnings and cashflow due to the effects from the coronavirus outbreak hitting its TV & Media unit.

Telia said its board had decided to lower its dividend proposal to 1.80 crowns per share from 2.45 crowns previously.

The company’s shares fell after the news, by 7.0% at 1203 GMT. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Anna Ringstrom)