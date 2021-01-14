American Keys tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Australian Open

FILE PHOTO: Sep 5, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Madison Keys of the United States hits the ball against Alize Cornet of France on day six of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - American Madison Keys said on Thursday she tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss next month’s Australian Open in Melbourne.

The world number 16 said she returned a positive result before she was due to travel to Australia and is now self-isolating at her home.

The first Grand Slam of the year is scheduled to be played from Feb. 8-21.

"I'm very disappointed to not be able to play in the coming weeks after training hard in the off-season and knowing Tennis Australia and the tours did so much to make these events happen," the 25-year-old tweeted here.

Earlier, Britain’s former world number one Andy Murray tested positive for the virus, putting his Australian Open participation in doubt.