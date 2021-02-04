Australian Open to go ahead despite COVID-19 case - organisers

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The Australian Open will begin as scheduled on Monday even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Thursday.

The day’s warm-up matches at Melbourne Park were called off after the case was announced late on Wednesday, and those who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel were instructed to get tested and isolate until they had a result.

“We’re absolutely confident the Australian Open will go ahead,” Tiley told reporters. “We are starting on Monday.”

He said the 507 people affected, 160 of them players, would have their tests completed by late Thursday afternoon.

If the results were negative, the players would be free to participate in the six warm-up events at the Grand Slam venue to allow them to get match practice after 14 days in quarantine.

“This does give us three days for the lead-in events to be completed,” he said, adding that the draw for the Grand Slam tournament had been postponed from Thursday to Friday.

Earlier, Victoria state health officials said the testing of the tennis cohort was precautionary.

Tennis - ATP Cup - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 4, 2021 Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia (2nd R) after a press conference. Play on Thursday was cancelled after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

“We think the risk to other guests in the hotel - tennis players and their accompanying staff - is relatively low,” Allen Cheng told reporters.

Victoria endured one of the longest and toughest lockdowns in the world to contain the new coronavirus, and Wednesday’s case was the first to be locally acquired in the state for almost a month.

NO GUARANTEES

State Premier Dan Andrews has made it clear the safety of the community is paramount and said there were “no guarantees” the Australian Open would go ahead.

“At this stage, the tennis shouldn’t be impacted by this,” he told reporters. “These things can change (but) this has been a textbook response to this.”

Michael O’Brien, the leader of the opposition in Victoria’s state parliament, called on the government to make a call by Saturday on whether the tournament would take place.

“We don’t want to see a situation as we did with the Grand Prix, where crowds were literally turning up, only to be turned away,” he told Melbourne’s Herald Sun newspaper.

“I think people are entitled to know what’s happening, and the government should be making their minds up in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

The Australian Grand Prix, the traditional season opener of the Formula One championship, was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic last March a few hours before the cars were due to take to the track at Melbourne’s Albert Park.

Tiley rejected the comparison.

“The probability is very low that there’ll be an issue. We expect them all to test negative,” he said. “The plan is to continue to play tomorrow as planned.”

Tiley is experienced in rescheduling matches because of rain, hot weather and bushfire smoke and organisers released the orders of play for Friday, when wet weather is forecast, with 67 matches scheduled across the six tune-up events.

“With the rain, we do have the luxury of having three stadium courts and eight indoor courts,” he said. “That will enable us to not get ahead but at least to be able to finish by Sunday.”

Faced with a scheduling logjam for the tune-up events, women’s singles matches from Friday will be shortened to two regular tiebreak sets with a 10-point match tiebreak if required for a final set, organisers said.