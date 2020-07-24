Tennis-ATP cancels China tournament swing due to COVID-19

July 24 (Reuters) - The men’s ATP Tour said on Friday it has canceled the 2020 China tournament swing after the decision of the country’s sports authority to not hold any international sporting events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The directive mandates that no international sporting events will proceed in China for the remainder of the year, the ATP Tour said in a news release.

As a result, the Rolex Shanghai Masters, Asia’s only ATP Masters 1000 tournament, the China Open in Beijing, an ATP 500 event, as well as the Chengdu Open and Zhuhai Championships, ATP 250 events, will not take place in 2020. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Tom Hogue)