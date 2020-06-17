Healthcare
Tennis-Serena 'cannot wait' to compete in this year's U.S. Open

June 17 (Reuters) - Serena Williams confirmed on Wednesday she will compete at this year’s U.S. Open in New York amid the COVID-19 outbreak, where the seven-times champion will seek a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam singles title.

“Ultimately, I really cannot wait to return to New York and play the U.S. Open 2020,” Williams said in a video message played during a United States Tennis Association news conference to confirm that the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 tournament will proceed without fans.

“I feel like the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring everything is amazing and ... everyone is safe.” (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

