Tennis-Coric joins Dimitrov in testing positive for COVID-19

June 22 (Reuters) - Croatian tennis player Borna Coric, who attended Novak Djokovic’s Adria Tour exhibition tournament, has tested positive for COVID-19, the world number 33 said on Monday.

Grigor Dimitrov, another competitor at the event, on Sunday became the highest-profile tennis player to reveal he has been infected by the virus.

The final of the event in the Croatian coastal resort of Zadar was cancelled as a result.

“Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you all that I tested positive for COVID-19,” Coric, 23, said on his official twitter account. “I’m feeling well and don’t have any symptoms.” (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Toby Chopra)

