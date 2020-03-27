Britain's Tesco limits online shop to 80 items during coronavirus crisis

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest supermarket group Tesco will limit the number of items customers can order in an online shop to 80 during the coronavirus emergency, it said on Friday.

It said a typical online order before recent weeks would contain fewer than 60 items but the average has notably increased due to the number of very large shops over 100 items.

Tesco said the threshold of 80 has been set so that it does not restrict customers doing a normal weekly shop. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)