California governor to look into Tesla reopening in defiance of health order

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 11 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom said both he and local health officials would speak to officials at Tesla Inc, after the company ordered workers back on the job despite ongoing coronavirus restrictions in Alameda County, where its auto plant is located.

Newsom said he expected the plant to open as soon as next week, and that he did not know about the order to return to work or photographs circulating on San Francisco Bay Area news sites showing that its parking lot was full. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein Editing by Chris Reese)