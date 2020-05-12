Trump wants California to let automaker Tesla reopen assembly plant

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged California to allow Tesla Inc to reopen its electric vehicle assembly plan.

“California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!” Trump wrote on Twitter. On Monday, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said production was resuming at the automaker’s sole U.S. vehicle factory, defying an order to stay closed and saying if anyone had to be arrested it should be him. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Doina Chiacu, Editing by Franklin Paul)