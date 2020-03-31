Company News
March 31, 2020 / 3:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tesla plans to supply FDA-approved ventilators free of cost - Musk

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday the company has extra FDA-approved ventilators to be shipped free of cost to hospitals within regions where the electric carmaker delivers.

"Device & shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please me or @Tesla know," Musk said in a tweet here

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how many ventilators it has to offer, or how the company will prioritize requests. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

