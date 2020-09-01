U.S. to send millions of rapid COVID-19 tests to states to support school reopening, other tasks

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will send an “overwhelming majority” of the rapid COVID-19 tests it purchased from Abbott Laboratories last week to governors of U.S. states and territories to support school reopening and other critical tasks, an administration official said at a press briefing.

Other top priorities for the newly purchased tests include day care centers, first-responders, and ‘critical infrastructure,’ said Admiral Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The U.S. government purchased 150 million rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 from Abbott in a roughly $750 million deal. (Reporting by Carl O’Donnell Editing by Chris Reese)