Corrections News
May 16, 2020 / 3:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED- U.S. FDA approves standalone at-home sample collection kit

1 Min Read

(Corrects in 3rd paragraph that kit launch happened in March and not last month)

May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday approved a standalone at-home sample collection kit for COVID-19 diagnostic testing.

The regulator has given an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Everlywell Inc, a health and wellness company, for its COVID-19 test home collection kit.

Everlywell launched the COVID-19 at-home collection kit in March. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below