CORRECTED- U.S. FDA approves standalone at-home sample collection kit

(Corrects in 3rd paragraph that kit launch happened in March and not last month)

May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday approved a standalone at-home sample collection kit for COVID-19 diagnostic testing.

The regulator has given an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Everlywell Inc, a health and wellness company, for its COVID-19 test home collection kit.

Everlywell launched the COVID-19 at-home collection kit in March. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)