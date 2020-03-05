Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 9:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Harris County, Texas, confirms first two cases of coronavirus

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - The first two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Harris County, Texas, public health officials there said on Thursday, in a man and woman from an unincorporated area north of Houston.

The two cases are believed to be travel-related, the Harris County Public Health department said in a written statement, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Nearby Fort Bend County reported a presumptive positive case on Wednesday. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below