Texas to lift some restrictions, restart businesses in phases -governor

HOUSTON, April 27 (Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday said the state will allow its stay-at-home order to expire and begin re-opening businesses including restaurants and retail stores in phases beginning on Friday.

The first business reopenings will require safe practices including limiting the number of people allowed into stores and businesses to 25% of their licensed capacity, Abbott said. A second phase of openings could begin two weeks later. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Sandra Maler)