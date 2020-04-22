Thailand to borrow $18.6 bln in current fiscal year for steps to ease coronavirus impact

BANGKOK, April 22 (Reuters) - Thailand plans to borrow 600 billion baht ($18.56 billion) in the current fiscal year to September and 400 billion baht in the next fiscal year to finance measures to mitigate the coronavirus impact, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

The government will borrow at least 80% from the domestic market via debt issues and bank loans, Patricia Mongkhonvanit, the head of the ministry’s public debt management office, told reporters.

The 1 trillion baht borrowing plan was approved by the king on Sunday. ($1 = 32.33 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Andrew Heavens)