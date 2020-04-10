Healthcare
Thailand reports 50 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

BANGKOK, April 10 (Reuters) - Thailand reported 50 new coronavirus cases and the death of a 43-year-old woman on Friday.

Of the new cases, 27 are linked to previous cases and eight who are waiting for investigation into how they caught the disease, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration

Three of the new cases were imported, Wisanuyothin said.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,473 cases and 33 fatalities, while 1,013 patients have recovered and gone home. (Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

