BANGKOK, June 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank on Friday introduced additional debt relief measures, including interest rate cuts by 2-4 percentage points for credit cards and personal loans, to help debtors during the coronavirus outbreak.

The maximum interest rate for credit cards will fall to 16% per year from 18%, while the rates for personal loans will be reduced to 24-25% from 28%, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)