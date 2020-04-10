Thai cenbank says committed to economic stability amid bond buying worries

BANGKOK, April 10 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank said on Friday it is committed to maintaining economic and financial stability, after former officials expressed concerns about a plan to backstop the corporate debt market during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, the cabinet approved a law to allow the BOT to set up a 400-billion baht ($12.23 billion) fund to buy good-quality corporate bonds that are being rolled over.

Some former central bank executives are calling on the government to implement this measure through state banks, not the central bank. ($1 = 32.71 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill)