Thai cenbank says lenders' capital positions still strong

BANGKOK, June 22 (Reuters) - The capital positions of Thailand’s commercial banks will remain strong and the latest measures to bolster their buffer will be good for the long term, the central bank said on Monday.

The central bank on Friday asked lenders to prepare capital management plans and not to pay interim dividend payments or buy back shares, sending banking shares tumbling on Monday.

The central bank would prevent bad loans at banks from surging, like what happened during the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis, Deputy Governor Ronadol Numnonda told a news briefing.