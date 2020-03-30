Thai central bank further expands scope of liquidity support

BANGKOK, March 30 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank said on Monday it has further expand the to scope of a facility set up to provide liquidity to mutual funds and is ready to consider additional measures to ensure that the Thai financial market will function well during the coronavirus pandemic.

The facility was established to provide liquidity to money market funds and daily fixed income funds through banks amid disruptions in the global financial system.

The facility will now include banks’ buying of assets of mutual funds, such as corporate debt, and providing liquidity to unit holders of closed mutual funds, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said in a statement.

The BOT also added more types of assets, such as treasury bills, bonds, and baht-denominated corporate debt that banks can use as collateral for obtaining liquidity from the BOT.

The adjustments will make the facility “more flexible and effective in quickly cushioning a more severe situation,” BOT said.

Thailand has announced other steps to help mitigate the economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

Thailand has reported 1,524 cases and nine deaths. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Grant McCool)