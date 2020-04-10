UPDATE 1-Thai cenbank says bond-buying plan aims to maintain financial stability

* Central bank sets up fund to support corporate debt

* Corporate debt market worth 20% of GDP

* Thailand has over 2,400 virus cases and 33 deaths (Adds detail)

BANGKOK, April 10 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank said on Friday it is committed to maintaining economic and financial stability, after former officials expressed concerns about a plan to backstop the corporate debt market during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, the cabinet approved a law to allow the BOT to set up a 400-billion baht ($12.2 billion) fund to buy good-quality corporate bonds that are being rolled over.

Some former central bank executives have called on the government to implement this measure through state banks, not the central bank.

The corporate bond stabilisation fund is to maintain the stability of the financial system, as the corporate debt market is a major funding source, worth 3.6 trillion baht, or 20% of GDP, Assistant Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul said in a statement.

“If there is a problem with any part of the financial market, it could lead to a chain impact on the whole financial system and the real economy,” she said. Fixing a problem will cost more than preventing it, she said.

The bond plan is among economic measures worth $58 billion approved this week to battle the virus impact.

Thailand has registered 2,473 infections and 33 deaths since its outbreak began in January. It has imposed a night curfew nationwide, after having closed malls to limit the spread. ($1 = 32.71 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Nick Tattersall)