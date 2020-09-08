Thai cabinet approves new job measures - PM

BANGKOK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday approved measures to create jobs, the prime minister said, as the government tries to revive an economy devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

But planned cash handouts had not been discussed yet, Prayuth Chan-ocha told a news briefing.

Last week, the government announced fiscal stimulus plans worth a combined 68.5 billion baht ($2.18 billion) - 45 billion baht for handouts and 23.5 for adding jobs. ($1 = 31.39 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)