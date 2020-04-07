Thailand announces $58 bln economic measures to mitigate coronavirus impact

BANGKOK, April 7 (Reuters) - Thailand’s cabinet approved on Tuesday a package of economic measures worth 1.9 trillion baht ($58 billion) to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, the finance minister said.

The package includes a law to borrow 1 trillion baht plus central bank measures worth another 900 billion baht in soft loans and support for corporate bonds, Uttama Savanayana told a news conference.

Thailand has confirmed 2,258 cases and 27 deaths since the outbreak began in January. ($1 = 32.7500 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; editing by John Stonestreet)