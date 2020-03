BANGKOK, March 26 (Reuters) - Thailand’s government has sufficient funds to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which is hitting the already-struggling economy, the country’s finance minister said on Thursday.

The government can now give handouts to more than the 3 million people estimated in its latest relief measures for those affected by the pandemic, Uttama Savanayana told reporters. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Toby Chopra)