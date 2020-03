BANGKOK, March 27 (Reuters) - Thailand’s government is planning a “big scheme” of stimulus to help the economy ravaged the coronavirus outbreak, a deputy prime minister said on Friday.

The finance ministry has been asked to plan the scheme, Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters after a meeting with the finance minister and the central bank governor.

Thailand has reported 1,045 cases of infections with four deaths. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)