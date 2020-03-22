Thailand plans $3 bln liquidity support fund amid coronavirus outbreak

BANGKOK, March 22 (Reuters) - Thailand on Sunday introduced measures, including a liquidity support fund worth 70 billion to 100 billion baht ($2.14 billion to $3.06 billion) to reduce risk in the debt market amid the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Thai financial institutions are still strong with high liquidity and authorities will ensure sufficient liquidity and the functioning of the debt market, Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told a new conference.

Thailand on Sunday reported 188 new cases of infections, taking the total to almost 600.