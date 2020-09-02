Thailand plans new cash handouts, job measures worth $2.2 bln for economy

BANGKOK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Thailand plans new cash handouts and job measures worth about 68.5 billion baht ($2.2 billion) to support an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic, a government official said on Wednesday.

The government plans to give 3,000 baht for 15 million people to help boost domestic consumption, Danucha Pichayanan, a spokesman of the government’s task force, told a briefing after a meeting on stimulus measures.

It also plans to help the private sector pay for new hires, estimated to cost about 23.5 billion baht, he said. ($1 = 31.20 baht) (Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)