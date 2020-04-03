Healthcare
April 3, 2020 / 6:28 AM / in an hour

Thailand's new economic measures to ease virus impact worth 10% of GDP

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 3 (Reuters) - Thailand’s new package of economic measures will be worth about 10% of its gross domestic product (GDP) to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said on Friday.

The package, discussed at a special cabinet meeting, will cover all economic sectors, the minister told a news conference.

Thailand has reported 1,978 cases and 19 deaths because of the coronavirus.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

