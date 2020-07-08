Healthcare
July 8, 2020 / 6:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai cabinet approves $3.2 bln plan for reviving virus-hit economy

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 8 (Reuters) - Thailand’s cabinet on Wednesday approved a budget of up to 100 billion baht ($3.2 billion) for projects aimed at reviving an economy hit by the coronavirus outbreak, the prime minister said.

The first batch of a 400-billion baht budget earmarked for restoring the economy will mainly support households and farmers as well as providing jobs, Prayuth Chan-ocha told a briefing.

Earlier, the state planning agency said it would propose to the cabinet projects worth about 80 billion baht, which would create more than 400,000 jobs. ($1 = 31.25 baht) (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below