Thai cabinet approves $3.2 bln plan for reviving virus-hit economy

BANGKOK, July 8 (Reuters) - Thailand’s cabinet on Wednesday approved a budget of up to 100 billion baht ($3.2 billion) for projects aimed at reviving an economy hit by the coronavirus outbreak, the prime minister said.

The first batch of a 400-billion baht budget earmarked for restoring the economy will mainly support households and farmers as well as providing jobs, Prayuth Chan-ocha told a briefing.

Earlier, the state planning agency said it would propose to the cabinet projects worth about 80 billion baht, which would create more than 400,000 jobs. ($1 = 31.25 baht) (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)