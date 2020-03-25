Thai oil refiners cut output as fuel demand falls - sources

SINGAPORE/BANGKOK, March 25 (Reuters) - Oil refineries in Thailand are reducing their run rates by 10% to 20% after measures taken by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus caused domestic fuel demand to fall sharply, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

At least some of the refineries, including PTT Global Chemicals, IRPC PCL and Star Petroleum Refining Corp (SPRC), are already running at reduced rates since last month, said one of the sources and a third source from a Thai refinery.

Thailand, one of the biggest refining centres in southeast Asia, can process 1.229 million barrels per day of crude and condensate, according to the Petroleum Institute of Thailand. (Reporting by Shu Zhang, Roslan Khasawneh and Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore, and Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)