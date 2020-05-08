Thailand to sell $1.55 bln of govt savings bonds next week

BANGKOK, May 8 (Reuters) - Thailand will sell up to 50 billion baht ($1.55 billion) of government savings bonds from May 14 to finance economic measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The so-called ‘Thailand stays strong’ bonds with five and ten-year maturities will carry an average coupon of 2.4% and 3.0% per year, respectively, the ministry said in a statement.

The bonds are part of a government plan to borrow 1 trillion baht for economic steps. ($1 = 32.27 baht) (Reporting by Kittiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)