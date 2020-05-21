Healthcare
May 21, 2020 / 6:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thailand's anti-virus $1.57 bln govt savings bonds sold out in a week

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 21 (Reuters) - Thailand has sold 50 billion baht ($1.57 billion) of government savings bonds in a week as it seeks to finance steps to mitigate the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The so-called “Thailand stays strong” bonds, offered on May 14, have 5- and 10-year maturities, with an average stepped coupon of 2.4% and 3.0% per year, respectively.

The bonds are part of a government plan to borrow 1 trillion baht for economic measures to combat the outbreak.]

$1 = 31.83 baht Reporting by Kittiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Tom Hogue

