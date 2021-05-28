Thai royal academy to import 1 mln doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines

BANGKOK, May 28 (Reuters) - An institution sponsored by Princess Chulabhorn, the sister of Thailand’s king, on Friday said it plans to import 1 million doses of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccines, which are due to arrive in June.

“As far as we have coordinated, we’ve agreed to one million doses in June,” Nithi Mahanonda, secretary-general of the Chulabhorn Royal Academy told a news briefing. Earlier on Friday Thailand’s FDA approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use.