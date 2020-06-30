Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 30, 2020 / 7:49 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Thai tourist arrivals to plunge 80% this year - industry body

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 30 (Reuters) - Thailand is expected to see at most 8 million foreign tourists this year, down 80% from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic cuts global travel, a tourism body said on Tuesday.

The tourist sector, a key driver of Thai growth, is expected to recover in 2021, Chairat Triratanajaraspon, president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, told reporters.

Last year, Thailand had a record 39.8 million foreign tourists, whose spending accounted for about 11% of Thai GDP.

Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies

