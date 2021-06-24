Thailand approves Pfizer-Biontech vaccine for emergency use

(Reuters) - Thailand’s food and drug administration on Thursday announced it had approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.
The approval makes it the sixth COVID-19 vaccine approved in Thailand, senior health official Paisan Dankhum said in a statement. Thailand has ordered 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and expects to receive it by the end of the year.
Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty
