Thailand approves Pfizer-Biontech vaccine for emergency use

FILE PHOTO: A police officer wearing a face mask looks on during a preparation of the Central Vaccination Center as the country deals with a fresh wave of the infections after tackling earlier outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bangkok, Thailand, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/Files

(Reuters) - Thailand’s food and drug administration on Thursday announced it had approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

The approval makes it the sixth COVID-19 vaccine approved in Thailand, senior health official Paisan Dankhum said in a statement. Thailand has ordered 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and expects to receive it by the end of the year.