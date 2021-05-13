Thailand grants emergency use approval for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine - official

BANGKOK, May 13 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency use authorisation for the COVID-19 vaccine of Moderna Inc, an FDA official told Reuters on Thursday.

The vaccine is the fourth coronavirus vaccine approved so far in Thailand. Its use is valid for one year from May 13, Paisan Dankhu, the Secretary-General of the Food and Drug Administration, told Reuters. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Martin Petty)