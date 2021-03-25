Thailand approves Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine - health minister

BANGKOK, March 25 (Reuters) - Thailand has granted emergency use authorisation to Janssen, the single-dose coronavirus vaccine of Johnson & Johnson, the country’s health minister said on Thursday.
Health Minister Anutin Charnvirankul told reporters the Thai Food and Drug Administration had approved the vaccine, which is the third to be given authorisation in Thailand after those of AstraZeneca and Sinovac.
Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Martin Petty
