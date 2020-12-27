Thailand confirms 103 new coronavirus infections

BANGKOK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Thailand on Sunday confirmed 103 new infections of the coronavirus, including 94 domestic transmissions, the government said in a statement.

The new cases also include eight found in state quarantine and one infection in a person coming from abroad who did not enter quarantine, the statement said without elaborating.

Thailand has reported a total of 6,123 cases and 60 deaths. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by William Mallard)