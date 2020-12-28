Thailand confirms 144 new coronavirus infections

BANGKOK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Thailand confirmed 144 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the majority of which were locally transmitted infections, the public health ministry said in a statement.
The new cases include 129 local infections and 15 imported from abroad, the statement said. Thailand has confirmed a total of 6,285 coronavirus cases and 60 deaths since its first case in late January.
Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty
