Healthcare

Thailand confirms 144 new coronavirus infections

By Reuters Staff

BANGKOK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Thailand confirmed 144 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the majority of which were locally transmitted infections, the public health ministry said in a statement.

The new cases include 129 local infections and 15 imported from abroad, the statement said. Thailand has confirmed a total of 6,285 coronavirus cases and 60 deaths since its first case in late January.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty

