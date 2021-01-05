Thailand confirms 527 new coronavirus infections

BANGKOK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Thailand confirmed 527 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday and ramped up restrictions in five provinces deemed high-risk in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The new cases include 439 in a known cluster of migrant workers in the southwestern province of Samut Sakhon near Bangkok, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for Thailand’s COVID-19 taskforce, told a news conference.

Restrictions will be intensified in Samut Sakhon and four other provinces, he said. Thailand has reported a total of 8,966 COVID-19 cases since early last year. (Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Martin Petty)