Thailand plans $3.2 bln stimulus to ease coronavirus impact next week - FinMin

BANGKOK, March 4 (Reuters) - Thailand’s finance ministry will propose next week a package of measures worth more than 100 billion baht ($3.2 billion) to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, the finance minister said on Wednesday.
The measures, to be submitted to a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, will include handouts, soft loans and steps to support the stock market, Uttama Savanayana told reporters.
$1 = 31.33 baht Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by xxxx