Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

BANGKOK, May 29 (Reuters) - Thailand confirmed 11 new coronavirus cases on Friday and no new deaths, taking the number of infections to 3,076.

The new cases were all patients who had arrived from Kuwait and were in quarantine, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The coronavirus has killed 57 people in Thailand since it was first detected in January. (Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty)