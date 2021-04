BANGKOK, April 19 (Reuters) - Thailand reported 1,390 new coronavirus cases on Monday, slowing from six days of record highs, amid a third wave of infections in the Southeast Asian country.

Three deaths were reported. The new cases took the total number of infections to 43,742, with 104 deaths. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty)