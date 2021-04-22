Thailand reports 1,470 coronavirus cases, daily record 7 deaths

BANGKOK, April 22 (Reuters) - Thailand reported seven new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, its highest number of fatalities in a single day since the pandemic started, authorities said, as the country deals with its biggest coronavirus outbreak yet.

So far 117 people have died in Thailand due to COVID-19. It also reported 1,470 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking total infections to 48,113. (Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Martin Petty)