BANGKOK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Thailand on Wednesday reported 175 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 24,961.

No new deaths were reported, the country’s COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing. Thailand has recorded 82 coronavirus-related fatalities since a year ago. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty)