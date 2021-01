BANGKOK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Thailand on Saturday reported 198 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total number of infections to 13,302 since the outbreak began last year.

The new cases included 18 imported cases and one additional death, taking the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 72, a COVID-19 taskforce said. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Robert Birsel)