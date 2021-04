FILE PHOTO: A closed bar is seen on Friday afternoon as the country struggles with a third wave of infections of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19, in Sukhumvit road, in Bangkok, Thailand April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported 2,438 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 55,460 since the pandemic started last year.

The country also reported a daily record of 11 new deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 140.