Thailand reports 4 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

BANGKOK, June 10 (Reuters) - Thailand reported four new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total to 3,125 confirmed infections, of which 58 were fatalities.

The new cases were quarantined Thai nationals returning from Madagascar, Pakistan and India, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand has recorded no new local transmissions for 16 days in a row. (Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat Editing by Ed Davies)