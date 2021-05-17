Thailand reports daily record of 9,635 new COVID-19 cases, including jail cluster

BANGKOK, May 17 (Reuters) - Thailand reported on Monday a daily record of 9,635 new coronavirus cases, including 6,853 among prisoners, as the Southeast Asian country struggles with a third wave of infections.

The combined cases bring the country’s total infections to 111,082.

Thailand’s COVID-19 task force also recorded 25 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 614 since the pandemic started last year. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Panarat Thepgumpanat Editing by Ed Davies)